Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Lennox International Stock In The Last 10 Years

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.33% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100.00 In LII: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.91 shares of Lennox International at the time with $100.00. This investment in LII would have produced an average annual return of 25.36%. Currently, Lennox International has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion.

Lennox International's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

This $100.00 investment would be worth $1,083.22 today based on a price of $325.08 for LII at the time of writing. In other words, you would have more than 10X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

