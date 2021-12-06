 Skip to main content

If You Invested $100 Over The Past 10 Years In This Stock, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2021 12:07pm   Comments
If You Invested $100 Over The Past 10 Years In This Stock, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 14.07% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100.00 In STZ: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 5.12 shares of Constellation Brands at the time with $100.00. This investment in STZ would have produced an average annual return of 28.1%. Currently, Constellation Brands has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion.

Constellation Brands's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

This $100.00 investment would be worth $1,298.27 today based on a price of $231.18 for STZ at the time of writing. In other words, you would have more than 10X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

