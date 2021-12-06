 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Outlook For PagerDuty
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2021 10:25am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Outlook For PagerDuty

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-12-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that PagerDuty will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.09.

PagerDuty bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 6.95% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PagerDuty's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.09 -0.11 -0.10
EPS Actual -0.13 -0.08 -0.07 -0.09
Price Change % 6.95% -12.97% -8.05% 26.21%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of PagerDuty were trading at $30.98 as of December 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.91%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Related Articles (PD)

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Notable Pagerduty Insider Trades $3.1M In Company Stock
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
PagerDuty's Return On Capital Employed Overview
Earnings Scheduled For October 21, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings