If You Invested $1000 Over The Past 5 Years In This Stock, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2021 12:18pm   Comments
If You Invested $1000 Over The Past 5 Years In This Stock, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.73% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000.00 In KSU: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 11.7 shares of Kansas City Southern at the time with $1,000.00. This investment in KSU would have produced an average annual return of 28.02%. Currently, Kansas City Southern has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion.

Kansas City Southern's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000.00 investment would be worth $3,639.75 today based on a price of $288.22 for KSU at the time of writing. In other words, you would have more than tripled your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

