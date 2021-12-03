Recap: Big Lots Q3 Earnings
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Big Lots beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.16, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $42,000,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 4.85% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Big Lots's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.13
|1.69
|2.50
|0.66
|EPS Actual
|1.09
|2.62
|2.59
|0.76
|Revenue Estimate
|1.48B
|1.53B
|1.74B
|1.35B
|Revenue Actual
|1.46B
|1.63B
|1.74B
|1.38B
