Recap: Big Lots Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2021 10:19am
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Big Lots beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.16, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $42,000,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 4.85% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Big Lots's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1.13 1.69 2.50 0.66
EPS Actual 1.09 2.62 2.59 0.76
Revenue Estimate 1.48B 1.53B 1.74B 1.35B
Revenue Actual 1.46B 1.63B 1.74B 1.38B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

