Bank of Montreal: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2021 10:18am   Comments
Bank of Montreal: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bank of Montreal beat estimated earnings by 4.74%, reporting an EPS of $2.65 versus an estimate of $2.53, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $710,000,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.13, which was followed by a 0.09% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bank of Montreal's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.67 1.67 1.67 1.67
EPS Actual 2.80 2.49 2.35 1.82
Revenue Estimate 4.21B 4.21B 4.21B 4.21B
Revenue Actual 6.15B 4.82B 5.35B 4.53B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

