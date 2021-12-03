Bank of Montreal: Q4 Earnings Insights
Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Bank of Montreal beat estimated earnings by 4.74%, reporting an EPS of $2.65 versus an estimate of $2.53, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $710,000,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.13, which was followed by a 0.09% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bank of Montreal's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.67
|1.67
|1.67
|1.67
|EPS Actual
|2.80
|2.49
|2.35
|1.82
|Revenue Estimate
|4.21B
|4.21B
|4.21B
|4.21B
|Revenue Actual
|6.15B
|4.82B
|5.35B
|4.53B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
