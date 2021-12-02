Zumiez: Q3 Earnings Insights

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Zumiez beat estimated earnings by 15.74%, reporting an EPS of $1.25 versus an estimate of $1.08, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $18,503,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 4.6% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Zumiez's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.78 1.63 0.76 EPS Actual 1.02 1.03 1.68 1.16 Revenue Estimate 279.79M 221.88M 327.27M 246.20M Revenue Actual 268.67M 279.07M 331.54M 270.95M

