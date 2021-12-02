Zumiez: Q3 Earnings Insights
Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Zumiez beat estimated earnings by 15.74%, reporting an EPS of $1.25 versus an estimate of $1.08, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $18,503,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 4.6% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Zumiez's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.78
|1.63
|0.76
|EPS Actual
|1.02
|1.03
|1.68
|1.16
|Revenue Estimate
|279.79M
|221.88M
|327.27M
|246.20M
|Revenue Actual
|268.67M
|279.07M
|331.54M
|270.95M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
