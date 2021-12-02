Recap: Yext Q3 Earnings

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Yext beat estimated earnings by 42.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.07, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $10,468,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 6.33% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Yext's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.06 -0.08 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.06 -0.02 0 -0.02 Revenue Estimate 95.03M 88.55M 89.09M 87.19M Revenue Actual 98.12M 91.99M 92.19M 89.06M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Yext management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $-0.08 and $-0.06 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -75.0% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Yext, a bearish signal to many investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.