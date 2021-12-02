Recap: Smartsheet Q3 Earnings
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Smartsheet beat estimated earnings by 70.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.1, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $45,695,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 14.38% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Smartsheet's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.13
|-0.14
|-0.13
|-0.21
|EPS Actual
|-0.05
|-0.09
|-0.04
|-0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|125.51M
|111.81M
|102.72M
|94.59M
|Revenue Actual
|131.74M
|117.08M
|109.87M
|98.93M
