Recap: Smartsheet Q3 Earnings

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Smartsheet beat estimated earnings by 70.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.1, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $45,695,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 14.38% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Smartsheet's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.14 -0.13 -0.21 EPS Actual -0.05 -0.09 -0.04 -0.12 Revenue Estimate 125.51M 111.81M 102.72M 94.59M Revenue Actual 131.74M 117.08M 109.87M 98.93M

