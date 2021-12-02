 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GMS Clocks 41% Sales Growth In Q2, Beats Estimates
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 8:00am   Comments
Share:
GMS Clocks 41% Sales Growth In Q2, Beats Estimates

GMS Inc (NYSE: GMS) reported second-quarter FY22 net sales growth of 41.5% year-over-year to $1.15 billion, +31.2% on an organic basis, beating the consensus of $1.06 billion. Adjusted EPS increased to $2 from $0.93 in 2Q21, beating the consensus of $1.60.

  • Sales by product groups: Wallboard $414.52 million (+25.4% Y/Y), Ceilings $140.88 million (+25.6% Y/Y), Steel framing $272 million (+144.4% Y/Y) and Complementary products $323.16 million (+24.8% Y/Y).
  • The gross margin contracted by 30 bps to 32.3%.
  • GMS' cash used in operating activities year-to-date was $77.05 million, compared to cash provided $24.05 million a year ago. Free cash outflow of $93.21 million.
  • The operating income increased by 126.3% Y/Y to $111.94 million, and the margin expanded by 364 bps to 9.7%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by 81.2% Y/Y to $149.54 million, and margin expanded by 280 bps to 13%.
  • Net debt leverage was 2.4 times as of the end of the quarter, down from 3.0 times a year ago.
  • SG&A and Adjusted SG&A as a percentage of sales were 20% and 19.4%, representing 320 bps and 310 bps of improvement, respectively.
  • The company had cash on hand of $59.3 million, total debt of $1.1 billion, and $302.2 million of available liquidity under its revolving credit facilities as of October 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: GMS shares closed higher by 0.91 % at $56.38 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GMS)

GMS: Q2 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For December 2, 2021
Earnings Preview: GMS
GMS's Debt Overview
Gms Insider Sold $485K In Company Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com