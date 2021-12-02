Recap: Canadian Imperial Bank Q4 Earnings
Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Canadian Imperial Bank missed estimated earnings by 3.6%, reporting an EPS of $2.68 versus an estimate of $2.78, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $549,000,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.97, which was followed by a 0.55% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Canadian Imperial Bank's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.23
|2.23
|2.23
|2.23
|EPS Actual
|3.20
|2.85
|2.75
|2.11
|Revenue Estimate
|3.40B
|3.40B
|3.40B
|3.40B
|Revenue Actual
|4.12B
|3.92B
|3.81B
|3.48B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News