Recap: Splunk Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 6:02pm   Comments
Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Splunk beat estimated earnings by 26.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.37 versus an estimate of $-0.5, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $106,179,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 1.37% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Splunk's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate -0.69 -0.70 0.04 0.09
EPS Actual -0.62 -0.91 0.38 -0.07
Revenue Estimate 562.82M 491.32M 682.03M 612.83M
Revenue Actual 605.74M 502.05M 745.08M 558.57M

