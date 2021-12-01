Recap: Splunk Q3 Earnings
Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Splunk beat estimated earnings by 26.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.37 versus an estimate of $-0.5, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $106,179,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 1.37% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Splunk's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.69
|-0.70
|0.04
|0.09
|EPS Actual
|-0.62
|-0.91
|0.38
|-0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|562.82M
|491.32M
|682.03M
|612.83M
|Revenue Actual
|605.74M
|502.05M
|745.08M
|558.57M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings