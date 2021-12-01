 Skip to main content

Donaldson: Q1 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 7:11am   Comments
Donaldson: Q1 Earnings Insights

 

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Donaldson beat estimated earnings by 10.91%, reporting an EPS of $0.61 versus an estimate of $0.55, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $124,300,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 3.16% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Donaldson's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.66 0.58 0.51 0.44
EPS Actual 0.66 0.66 0.52 0.48
Revenue Estimate 770.69M 707.59M 653.96M 614.99M
Revenue Actual 773.10M 765.00M 679.10M 636.60M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

