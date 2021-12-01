Donaldson: Q1 Earnings Insights
Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Donaldson beat estimated earnings by 10.91%, reporting an EPS of $0.61 versus an estimate of $0.55, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $124,300,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 3.16% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Donaldson's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.66
|0.58
|0.51
|0.44
|EPS Actual
|0.66
|0.66
|0.52
|0.48
|Revenue Estimate
|770.69M
|707.59M
|653.96M
|614.99M
|Revenue Actual
|773.10M
|765.00M
|679.10M
|636.60M
