Splunk's Earnings: A Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 10:31am   Comments
Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-12-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Splunk will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.50.

Splunk bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 1.37% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Splunk's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate -0.69 -0.70 0.04 0.09
EPS Actual -0.62 -0.91 0.38 -0.07
Price Change % -1.37% -9.54% -2.6% -23.25%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Splunk were trading at $125 as of November 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 38.89%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

