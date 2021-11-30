 Skip to main content

Ucloudlink Group: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 7:08am   Comments
Ucloudlink Group: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

Ucloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ucloudlink Group missed estimated earnings by 950.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.02, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1,326,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 5.33% drop in the share price the next day.

 

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

