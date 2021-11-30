Ucloudlink Group: Q3 Earnings Insights

Ucloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 05:00 AM.

Earnings

Ucloudlink Group missed estimated earnings by 950.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.02, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1,326,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 5.33% drop in the share price the next day.

