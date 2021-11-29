 Skip to main content

Preview: Safe-T Group's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2021 10:38am   Comments
Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-11-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Safe-T Group will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.09.

Safe-T Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at Safe-T Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate
EPS Actual 0 0 -0.01 0
Price Change % 1.69% 3.62% -4.91% 1.87%

Stock Performance

Shares of Safe-T Group were trading at $1 as of November 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.74%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

