Earnings Outlook For BlueCity Holdings

BlueCity Holdings (NASDAQ:BLCT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2021-11-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that BlueCity Holdings will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.14.

BlueCity Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at BlueCity Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.02 EPS Actual -0.18 -0.15 0.03 Price Change % -4.71% -2.54% -19.35% -2.51%

Stock Performance

Shares of BlueCity Holdings were trading at $2.42 as of November 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 81.95%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

