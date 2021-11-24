 Skip to main content

$100 Invested In This Stock Over The Last 20 Years, Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 24, 2021 12:26pm   Comments
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 10.25% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100.00 In STLD: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 38.91 shares of Steel Dynamics at the time with $100.00. This investment in STLD would have produced an average annual return of 17.61%. Currently, Steel Dynamics has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion.

Steel Dynamics's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

This $100.00 investment would be worth $3,513.77 today based on a price of $66.19 for STLD at the time of writing. In other words, you would have more than 30X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

