Recap: Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 24, 2021 7:36am
Recap: Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Q3 Earnings

 

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings missed estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.2, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $119,991,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 1.09% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kingsoft Cloud Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.15 -0.09 -0.16
EPS Actual -0.16 -0.15 -0.12 -0.11
Revenue Estimate 335.16M 291.33M 297.23M 261.67M
Revenue Actual 336.66M 276.80M 294.67M 254.63M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

