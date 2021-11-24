Recap: Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Q3 Earnings
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings missed estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.2, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $119,991,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 1.09% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kingsoft Cloud Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.13
|-0.15
|-0.09
|-0.16
|EPS Actual
|-0.16
|-0.15
|-0.12
|-0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|335.16M
|291.33M
|297.23M
|261.67M
|Revenue Actual
|336.66M
|276.80M
|294.67M
|254.63M
