Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Skyworks Solutions Stock In The Last 15 Years

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 14.71% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000.00 In SWKS: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 147.06 shares of Skyworks Solutions at the time with $1,000.00. This investment in SWKS would have produced an average annual return of 23.04%. Currently, Skyworks Solutions has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion.

Skyworks Solutions's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

If you had invested $1,000.00 in Skyworks Solutions you would have approximately $24,873.71 today.

In other words, you would have more than 20X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

