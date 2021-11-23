 Skip to main content

Earnings Preview For Centogene
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 23, 2021
Earnings Preview For Centogene

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-11-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Centogene will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.55.

Centogene bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 0.1% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Centogene's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.23 0.05 -0.10 -0.28
EPS Actual -0.45 -0.27 0.21 -0.30
Price Change % 0.1% -1.38% -1.37% 6.47%

Stock Performance

Shares of Centogene were trading at $8.875 as of November 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.66%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

