Recap: Urban Outfitters Q3 Earnings

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Urban Outfitters beat estimated earnings by 5.95%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $0.84, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $161,393,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.49, which was followed by a 9.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Urban Outfitters's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.79 0.17 0.28 0.44 EPS Actual 1.28 0.54 0.30 0.78 Revenue Estimate 1.08B 900.15M 1.10B 924.23M Revenue Actual 1.16B 927.41M 1.09B 969.61M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.