Recap: Urban Outfitters Q3 Earnings
Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Urban Outfitters beat estimated earnings by 5.95%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $0.84, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $161,393,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.49, which was followed by a 9.5% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Urban Outfitters's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.79
|0.17
|0.28
|0.44
|EPS Actual
|1.28
|0.54
|0.30
|0.78
|Revenue Estimate
|1.08B
|900.15M
|1.10B
|924.23M
|Revenue Actual
|1.16B
|927.41M
|1.09B
|969.61M
