Recap: So-Young Intl Q3 Earnings
So-Young Intl (NASDAQ:SY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 05:30 AM.
Earnings
So-Young Intl their estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.12, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $14,001,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 2.7% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at So-Young Intl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.09
|0.09
|0.10
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.11
|-0.06
|0.05
|0
|Revenue Estimate
|67.87M
|50.93M
|65.98M
|54.65M
|Revenue Actual
|69.98M
|54.89M
|65.08M
|52.96M
