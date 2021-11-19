 Skip to main content

Recap: So-Young Intl Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 7:09am   Comments
So-Young Intl (NASDAQ:SY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 05:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

So-Young Intl their estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.12, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $14,001,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 2.7% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at So-Young Intl's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.09 0.09 0.10 0.04
EPS Actual 0.11 -0.06 0.05 0
Revenue Estimate 67.87M 50.93M 65.98M 54.65M
Revenue Actual 69.98M 54.89M 65.08M 52.96M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

