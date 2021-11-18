 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ross Stores: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 4:34pm   Comments
Share:
Ross Stores: Q3 Earnings Insights

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ross Stores their estimated earnings by 39.74%, reporting an EPS of $1.09 versus an estimate of $0.78, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $820,000,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.46, which was followed by a 2.73% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ross Stores's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.93 0.88 1 0.61
EPS Actual 1.39 1.34 0.67 1.02
Revenue Estimate 4.45B 3.87B 4.27B 3.43B
Revenue Actual 4.80B 4.52B 4.25B 3.75B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ROST)

Inflation, Semiconductors, & Labor Themes Continue Through Earnings Season
Earnings Scheduled For November 18, 2021
Earnings Outlook For Ross Stores
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Ross Stores
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 14, 2021
Ross Stores Reveals Recent Opening Of 28 New Stores
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings