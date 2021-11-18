Ross Stores: Q3 Earnings Insights
Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ross Stores their estimated earnings by 39.74%, reporting an EPS of $1.09 versus an estimate of $0.78, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $820,000,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.46, which was followed by a 2.73% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ross Stores's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.93
|0.88
|1
|0.61
|EPS Actual
|1.39
|1.34
|0.67
|1.02
|Revenue Estimate
|4.45B
|3.87B
|4.27B
|3.43B
|Revenue Actual
|4.80B
|4.52B
|4.25B
|3.75B
