Recap: Nuance Communications Q4 Earnings

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Nuance Communications their estimated earnings by 55.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.2, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $19,864,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.36% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Nuance Communications's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.17 0.18 0.16 EPS Actual 0.16 0.20 0.20 0.18 Revenue Estimate 333.53M 344.05M 337.91M 345.72M Revenue Actual 336.58M 346.98M 345.75M 352.93M

