Recap: Nuance Communications Q4 Earnings
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Nuance Communications their estimated earnings by 55.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.2, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $19,864,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.36% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Nuance Communications's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.17
|0.17
|0.18
|0.16
|EPS Actual
|0.16
|0.20
|0.20
|0.18
|Revenue Estimate
|333.53M
|344.05M
|337.91M
|345.72M
|Revenue Actual
|336.58M
|346.98M
|345.75M
|352.93M
