Recap: Caleres Q3 Earnings
Caleres (NYSE:CAL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Caleres their estimated earnings by 39.47%, reporting an EPS of $1.59 versus an estimate of $1.14, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $136,676,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.66, which was followed by a 4.19% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Caleres's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.53
|0.03
|-0.10
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|1.19
|0.60
|0.03
|0.48
|Revenue Estimate
|640.40M
|573.10M
|555.50M
|619.50M
|Revenue Actual
|675.53M
|638.64M
|570.96M
|647.48M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Caleres management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.1 and $1.25 per share for the nextquarter.
This represents a -26.1% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Caleres, a bearish signal to many investors.
