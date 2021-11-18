Recap: Caleres Q3 Earnings

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Caleres their estimated earnings by 39.47%, reporting an EPS of $1.59 versus an estimate of $1.14, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $136,676,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.66, which was followed by a 4.19% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Caleres's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.53 0.03 -0.10 0.04 EPS Actual 1.19 0.60 0.03 0.48 Revenue Estimate 640.40M 573.10M 555.50M 619.50M Revenue Actual 675.53M 638.64M 570.96M 647.48M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Caleres management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.1 and $1.25 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -26.1% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Caleres, a bearish signal to many investors.

