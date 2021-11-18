Recap: Haynes Intl Q4 Earnings

Haynes Intl (NASDAQ:HAYN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Haynes Intl their estimated earnings by 185.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.07, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $15,340,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 6.31% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Haynes Intl's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.58 -0.53 -0.70 EPS Actual 0.03 -0.29 -0.65 -0.46 Revenue Estimate 85.01M 77.51M 73.73M 76.62M Revenue Actual 88.14M 82.06M 72.18M 79.94M

