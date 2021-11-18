Recap: Delta Apparel Q4 Earnings

Delta Apparel (AMEX:DLA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Delta Apparel their estimated earnings by 71.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.96 versus an estimate of $0.56, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1,949,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.39, which was followed by a 2.15% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Delta Apparel's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.62 0.60 0.06 0.55 EPS Actual 1.01 0.62 0.28 0.71 Revenue Estimate 108.00M 108.20M 94.10M 116.60M Revenue Actual 118.67M 108.63M 94.72M 116.68M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Delta Apparel management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.91 and $0.94 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -3.65% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Delta Apparel, a bearish signal to many investors.

