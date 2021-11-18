Vipshop Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights
Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Vipshop Holdings their estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.25, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $454,000,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 7.78% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Vipshop Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.37
|0.37
|0.49
|0.26
|EPS Actual
|0.32
|0.37
|0.57
|0.30
|Revenue Estimate
|4.50B
|4.34B
|5.40B
|3.26B
|Revenue Actual
|4.59B
|4.33B
|5.48B
|3.41B
