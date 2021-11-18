 Skip to main content

Canadian Solar: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021
Canadian Solar: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Canadian Solar their estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.18, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $314,640,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.48, which was followed by a 7.26% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Canadian Solar's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.30 0.41 -0.55 -0.05
EPS Actual 0.18 0.36 0.11 0.15
Revenue Estimate 1.43B 1.05B 997.88M 861.93M
Revenue Actual 1.43B 1.09B 1.04B 914.36M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

