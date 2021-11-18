Canadian Solar: Q3 Earnings Insights
Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Canadian Solar their estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.18, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $314,640,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.48, which was followed by a 7.26% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Canadian Solar's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.30
|0.41
|-0.55
|-0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.18
|0.36
|0.11
|0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|1.43B
|1.05B
|997.88M
|861.93M
|Revenue Actual
|1.43B
|1.09B
|1.04B
|914.36M
