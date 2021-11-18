Recap: Hoegh LNG Partners Q3 Earnings
Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
Hoegh LNG Partners their estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.35, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $317,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.42, which was followed by a 0.23% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hoegh LNG Partners's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.38
|0.40
|0.44
|0.41
|EPS Actual
|-0.04
|0.61
|0.46
|0.49
|Revenue Estimate
|35.23M
|35.48M
|35.83M
|35.37M
|Revenue Actual
|34.70M
|34.78M
|36.06M
|35.91M
