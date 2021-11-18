 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Hoegh LNG Partners Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 7:06am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Hoegh LNG Partners Q3 Earnings

 

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hoegh LNG Partners their estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.35, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $317,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.42, which was followed by a 0.23% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hoegh LNG Partners's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.38 0.40 0.44 0.41
EPS Actual -0.04 0.61 0.46 0.49
Revenue Estimate 35.23M 35.48M 35.83M 35.37M
Revenue Actual 34.70M 34.78M 36.06M 35.91M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (HMLP)

Earnings Scheduled For November 18, 2021
Earnings Preview: Hoegh LNG Partners
A Look Into Energy Sector Value Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com