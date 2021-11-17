Pennant Park Investment: Q4 Earnings Insights
Pennant Park Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Pennant Park Investment their estimated earnings by 21.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.14, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $1,850,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 5.78% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Pennant Park Investment's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.13
|0.13
|0.21
|0.16
|EPS Actual
|0.14
|0.13
|0.12
|0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|20.04M
|19.33M
|19.81M
|23.69M
|Revenue Actual
|20.49M
|19.23M
|18.73M
|21.28M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings