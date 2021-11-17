Pennant Park Investment: Q4 Earnings Insights

Pennant Park Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Pennant Park Investment their estimated earnings by 21.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.14, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1,850,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 5.78% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pennant Park Investment's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.13 0.21 0.16 EPS Actual 0.14 0.13 0.12 0.14 Revenue Estimate 20.04M 19.33M 19.81M 23.69M Revenue Actual 20.49M 19.23M 18.73M 21.28M

