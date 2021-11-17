 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Outlook For Caleres
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 11:45am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Outlook For Caleres

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-11-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Caleres will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.14

Caleres bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.66, which was followed by a 4.19% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Caleres's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.53 0.03 -0.10 0.04
EPS Actual 1.19 0.60 0.03 0.48
Price Change % 4.19% -8.06% 2.35% -4.8%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Caleres were trading at $27.27 as of November 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 112.71%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Related Articles (CAL)

What Does Caleres Debt Look Like?
Caleres Insider Sold $495K In Company Stock
4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Caleres Insider Trades $225K In Company Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings