Recap: Meritor Q4 Earnings
Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Meritor their estimated earnings by 63.27%, reporting an EPS of $0.8 versus an estimate of $0.49, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $187,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 0.42% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Meritor's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.50
|0.61
|0.39
|0.03
|EPS Actual
|0.62
|0.68
|0.60
|0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|923.87M
|937.42M
|824.37M
|702.10M
|Revenue Actual
|1.02B
|983.00M
|889.00M
|758.00M
