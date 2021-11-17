Recap: Meritor Q4 Earnings

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 06:45 AM.

Earnings

Meritor their estimated earnings by 63.27%, reporting an EPS of $0.8 versus an estimate of $0.49, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $187,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 0.42% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Meritor's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.50 0.61 0.39 0.03 EPS Actual 0.62 0.68 0.60 0.15 Revenue Estimate 923.87M 937.42M 824.37M 702.10M Revenue Actual 1.02B 983.00M 889.00M 758.00M

