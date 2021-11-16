 Skip to main content

$100 Invested In This Stock Over The Last 20 Years, Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 12:56pm   Comments
$100 Invested In This Stock Over The Last 20 Years, Would Be Worth This Much

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 10.58% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In CMI: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 11.21 shares of Cummins at the time with $100. This investment in CMI would have produced an average annual return of 17.83%. Currently, Cummins has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion.

Cummins's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Cummins you would have approximately $3,529.51 today.

In other words, you would have more than 30X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

