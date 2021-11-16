Earnings Outlook For PennantPark Floating Rate

PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ:PFLT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-11-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that PennantPark Floating Rate will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.27

PennantPark Floating Rate bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by 0.00%, which was followed by a 2.26% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PennantPark Floating Rate's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.26 EPS Actual 0.27 0.26 0.26 0.27 Price Change % 2.26% -0.24% 1.36% 8.38%

Stock Performance

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate were trading at $13.8 as of November 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 46.67%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.