Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning PulteGroup Stock In The Last 10 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 12:07pm   Comments
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning PulteGroup Stock In The Last 10 Years

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.57% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In PHM: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 18.59 shares of PulteGroup at the time with $100. This investment in PHM would have produced an average annual return of 25.19%. Currently, PulteGroup has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion.

PulteGroup's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $1,065.5 today based on a price of $51.25 for PHM at the time of writing. In other words, you would have more than 10X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

