iSun Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital

Benzinga Pro data, iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) reported Q2 sales of $4.35 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $2.80 million, resulting in a 7.82% decrease from last quarter. In Q1, iSun brought in $7.26 million in sales but lost $2.60 million in earnings.

Why Is ROIC Significant?

Return on Invested Capital is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital invested by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROIC. A higher ROIC is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROIC suggests the opposite. In Q2, iSun posted an ROIC of -6.53%.

Keep in mind, while ROIC is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

For iSun, a negative ROIC ratio of -6.53% suggests that management may not be effectively allocating their capital.Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns; poor capital allocation can be a leech on the performance of a company over time.

Analyst Predictions

iSun reported Q2 earnings per share at $-0.15/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-0.04/share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.