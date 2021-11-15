Recap: AECOM Q4 Earnings
AECOM (NYSE:ACM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AECOM their estimated earnings by 5.19%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.77, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $215,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.59% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AECOM's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.72
|0.64
|0.57
|0.57
|EPS Actual
|0.73
|0.67
|0.62
|0.60
|Revenue Estimate
|3.23B
|3.24B
|3.21B
|3.36B
|Revenue Actual
|3.41B
|3.27B
|3.31B
|3.57B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News