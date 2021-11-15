 Skip to main content

Recap: AECOM Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights  
November 15, 2021
Recap: AECOM Q4 Earnings

 

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AECOM their estimated earnings by 5.19%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.77, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $215,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.59% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AECOM's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.72 0.64 0.57 0.57
EPS Actual 0.73 0.67 0.62 0.60
Revenue Estimate 3.23B 3.24B 3.21B 3.36B
Revenue Actual 3.41B 3.27B 3.31B 3.57B

