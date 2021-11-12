 Skip to main content

Unique Fabricating, Inc. Common Stock's Earnings: A Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2021 11:02am   Comments
Unique Fabricating, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:UFAB) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2021-11-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Unique Fabricating, Inc. Common Stock will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.32

Unique Fabricating, Inc. Common Stock bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 62.50%, which was followed by a 0.73% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Unique Fabricating, Inc. Common Stock's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.11 0.07 -0.02
EPS Actual -0.26 -0.11 -0.12 0.10
Price Change % 0.73% -2.08% -20.0% 0.0%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Unique Fabricating, Inc. Common Stock were trading at $3.02 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 26.65%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

