U.S. Well Services: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2021 8:03am   Comments
U.S. Well Services: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

U.S. Well Services their estimated earnings by 10.71%, reporting an EPS of $-0.5 versus an estimate of $-0.56, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $12,435,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 7.22% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at U.S. Well Services's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.245 -0.630 -0.665 -0.42
EPS Actual 0 -1.225 -1.610 -0.98
Revenue Estimate 85.45M 68.60M 49.40M 49.75M
Revenue Actual 78.80M 76.26M 48.09M 44.04M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

