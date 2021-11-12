U.S. Well Services: Q3 Earnings Insights
U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
U.S. Well Services their estimated earnings by 10.71%, reporting an EPS of $-0.5 versus an estimate of $-0.56, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $12,435,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 7.22% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at U.S. Well Services's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.245
|-0.630
|-0.665
|-0.42
|EPS Actual
|0
|-1.225
|-1.610
|-0.98
|Revenue Estimate
|85.45M
|68.60M
|49.40M
|49.75M
|Revenue Actual
|78.80M
|76.26M
|48.09M
|44.04M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
