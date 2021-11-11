 Skip to main content

Recap: Onconova Therapeutics Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2021 4:30pm   Comments
Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Onconova Therapeutics their estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.33, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $9,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 4.25% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Onconova Therapeutics's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.28 -0.45 -0.45 -0.45
EPS Actual -0.27 -0.30 -0.45 -0.45
Revenue Estimate 20.00K 60.00K 40.00K 1.39M
Revenue Actual 57.00K 56.00K 57.00K 66.00K

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

