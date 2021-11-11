 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: TherapeuticsMD Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2021 8:02am   Comments
Share:
Recap: TherapeuticsMD Q3 Earnings

 

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

TherapeuticsMD their estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.1, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $6,064,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 3.07% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TherapeuticsMD's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.12 -0.10 -0.14
EPS Actual -0.11 -0.11 -0.15 -0.12
Revenue Estimate 22.11M 19.77M 21.89M 15.33M
Revenue Actual 23.00M 19.87M 22.58M 19.34M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (TXMD)

Earnings Scheduled For November 11, 2021
TherapeuticsMD Earnings Preview
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer-BioNTech US Vaccine Contract, Summit Slumps On Adverse Regulatory Feedback, Cerevel CFO Departs
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Aprea Jumps On ESMO Presentation, Verrica Sinks On Regulatory Setback, Aerie CEO Quits, J&J Touts Positive COVID-19 Booster Shot Data
If You Invested $1,000 In TherapeuticsMD Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com