Recap: TherapeuticsMD Q3 Earnings
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
TherapeuticsMD their estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.1, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $6,064,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 3.07% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at TherapeuticsMD's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.11
|-0.12
|-0.10
|-0.14
|EPS Actual
|-0.11
|-0.11
|-0.15
|-0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|22.11M
|19.77M
|21.89M
|15.33M
|Revenue Actual
|23.00M
|19.87M
|22.58M
|19.34M
