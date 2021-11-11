Recap: Natural Gas Services Q3 Earnings
Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE:NGS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Natural Gas Services Gr their estimated earnings by 42.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.07, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $2,480,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 4.07% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Natural Gas Services Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.04
|-0.04
|-0.09
|-0.07
|EPS Actual
|-0.14
|-0.03
|-0.14
|-0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|16.20M
|17.10M
|14.95M
|14.95M
|Revenue Actual
|17.75M
|18.40M
|17.00M
|15.77M
