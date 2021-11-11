Recap: Natural Gas Services Q3 Earnings

Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE:NGS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Natural Gas Services Gr their estimated earnings by 42.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.07, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $2,480,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 4.07% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Natural Gas Services Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.04 -0.09 -0.07 EPS Actual -0.14 -0.03 -0.14 -0.04 Revenue Estimate 16.20M 17.10M 14.95M 14.95M Revenue Actual 17.75M 18.40M 17.00M 15.77M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.