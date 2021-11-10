Recap: Intellicheck Q3 Earnings
Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Intellicheck reported in-line EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.05, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $2,132,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 3.25% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Intellicheck's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.03
|-0.01
|0.02
|-0.02
|EPS Actual
|-0.04
|-0.06
|0.07
|0
|Revenue Estimate
|3.18M
|2.88M
|3.33M
|2.43M
|Revenue Actual
|4.80M
|2.86M
|3.08M
|2.70M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
