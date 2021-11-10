Recap: Brooks Automation Q4 Earnings
Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Brooks Automation their estimated earnings by 1.3%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.77, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $109,257,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 5.8% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Brooks Automation's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.69
|0.50
|0.42
|0.36
|EPS Actual
|0.72
|0.61
|0.47
|0.47
|Revenue Estimate
|308.37M
|272.28M
|243.62M
|234.88M
|Revenue Actual
|315.35M
|287.00M
|249.50M
|246.20M
