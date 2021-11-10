Recap: Brooks Automation Q4 Earnings

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Brooks Automation their estimated earnings by 1.3%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.77, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $109,257,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 5.8% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Brooks Automation's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.69 0.50 0.42 0.36 EPS Actual 0.72 0.61 0.47 0.47 Revenue Estimate 308.37M 272.28M 243.62M 234.88M Revenue Actual 315.35M 287.00M 249.50M 246.20M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.