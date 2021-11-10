 Skip to main content

Recap: Brooks Automation Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 4:47pm   Comments
Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Brooks Automation their estimated earnings by 1.3%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.77, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $109,257,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 5.8% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Brooks Automation's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.69 0.50 0.42 0.36
EPS Actual 0.72 0.61 0.47 0.47
Revenue Estimate 308.37M 272.28M 243.62M 234.88M
Revenue Actual 315.35M 287.00M 249.50M 246.20M

