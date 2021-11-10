 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Outlook For Onconova Therapeutics
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 11:01am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Outlook For Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-11-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Onconova Therapeutics will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.33

Onconova Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by -3.57%, which was followed by a 4.25% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Onconova Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.28 -0.45 -0.45 -0.45
EPS Actual -0.27 -0.30 -0.45 -0.45
Price Change % -4.25% 75.04% -1.77% -9.36%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics were trading at $3.5 as of November 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.72%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (ONTX)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Allogene Sinks On FDA Clinical Hold, Takeda Gets Adcom Backing, Quidel Reports Q3 COVID Revenues, IPOs
The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Files For Booster Dose Authorization, Gemini Restructures, Strata Skin CFO Departs, Kaleido Reports Positive Readout
Onconova Therapeutics's Return On Capital Employed Overview
48 Biggest Movers From Friday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises 40 Points; Meredith Shares Spike Higher
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings