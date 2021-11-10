Neonode: Q3 Earnings Insights
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Neonode their estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.14, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $533,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 2.1% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Neonode's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.14
|-0.12
|-0.09
|-0.14
|EPS Actual
|-0.14
|-0.14
|-0.11
|-0.16
|Revenue Estimate
|1.81M
|1.83M
|1.61M
|1.00M
|Revenue Actual
|1.72M
|1.67M
|2.44M
|1.50M
