Recap: Plug Power Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2021 4:34pm   Comments
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Plug Power their estimated earnings by 111.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.09, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $36,933,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 0.38% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Plug Power's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.08 -0.10 -0.07
EPS Actual -0.18 -0.12 -0.05 -0.04
Revenue Estimate 114.02M 76.87M 87.32M 109.21M
Revenue Actual 124.56M 71.96M -316.34M 106.99M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

