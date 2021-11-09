Recap: Plug Power Q3 Earnings
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Plug Power their estimated earnings by 111.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.09, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $36,933,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 0.38% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Plug Power's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.08
|-0.08
|-0.10
|-0.07
|EPS Actual
|-0.18
|-0.12
|-0.05
|-0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|114.02M
|76.87M
|87.32M
|109.21M
|Revenue Actual
|124.56M
|71.96M
|-316.34M
|106.99M
