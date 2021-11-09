NuVasive: Q3 Earnings Insights
NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
NuVasive their estimated earnings by 40.74%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.54, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $24,446,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 3.56% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NuVasive's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.44
|0.35
|0.55
|0.23
|EPS Actual
|0.60
|0.37
|0.59
|0.55
|Revenue Estimate
|285.08M
|261.77M
|298.36M
|256.11M
|Revenue Actual
|294.83M
|271.25M
|291.81M
|295.28M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
